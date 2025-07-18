Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

News Bulletin Reports
18-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Within the U.S. Department of the Treasury, two specialized teams are closely monitoring the financial situation in Lebanon. 

One is focused on the country's ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while the other is dedicated to addressing the country's unregulated cash economy, particularly efforts to curb funding for groups that Washington classifies as terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah.

According to informed sources, the U.S. possesses detailed data on individuals and entities dealing with Hezbollah-affiliated financial institutions, notably the Qard al-Hassan association. This data includes names, sectarian affiliations, geographic distribution, and money flows related to the mortgaging of personal jewelry to obtain loans from the group. 

The sources indicate that some of these funds are deposited in Lebanese banks as fresh dollars and are subsequently transferred to correspondent banks in the U.S. or Europe. This has raised alarm among foreign institutions, which may consider halting transactions with Lebanese banks due to the risk of indirect exposure to funds linked to Hezbollah.

In response, the Banque du Liban (BDL) has signed an agreement with K2 Integrity, an American financial intelligence firm with former U.S. Treasury officials among its ranks, to evaluate and regulate Lebanon's cash economy.

K2 Integrity is expected to categorize Lebanon's cash economy into three risk levels. 

The green category includes funds stored in homes; these are not subject to confiscation but will be encouraged to be returned to the banking system under new, strict compliance rules enforced using artificial intelligence. 

The yellow category consists of funds entering the country without clear documentation; for this, technical equipment will be installed at airports, ports, and border crossings to verify their source and amount. 

The red category includes funds linked to Hezbollah, al-Nusra Front, ISIS, drug trafficking, arms trade, and human smuggling. These funds will be aggressively targeted to prevent both inflows and outflows.

The sources conclude that Lebanon faces a clear crossroads: either it transforms into a destination for legitimate investment and financial trust, or it risks becoming a hub of corruption and terrorist financing.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Banking

Future

BDL

US

Firm

Economy

Hezbollah

Cash

Flows

LBCI Next
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:00

Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:50

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:50

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More