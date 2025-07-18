News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
18-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Within the U.S. Department of the Treasury, two specialized teams are closely monitoring the financial situation in Lebanon.
One is focused on the country's ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while the other is dedicated to addressing the country's unregulated cash economy, particularly efforts to curb funding for groups that Washington classifies as terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah.
According to informed sources, the U.S. possesses detailed data on individuals and entities dealing with Hezbollah-affiliated financial institutions, notably the Qard al-Hassan association. This data includes names, sectarian affiliations, geographic distribution, and money flows related to the mortgaging of personal jewelry to obtain loans from the group.
The sources indicate that some of these funds are deposited in Lebanese banks as fresh dollars and are subsequently transferred to correspondent banks in the U.S. or Europe. This has raised alarm among foreign institutions, which may consider halting transactions with Lebanese banks due to the risk of indirect exposure to funds linked to Hezbollah.
In response, the Banque du Liban (BDL) has signed an agreement with K2 Integrity, an American financial intelligence firm with former U.S. Treasury officials among its ranks, to evaluate and regulate Lebanon's cash economy.
K2 Integrity is expected to categorize Lebanon's cash economy into three risk levels.
The green category includes funds stored in homes; these are not subject to confiscation but will be encouraged to be returned to the banking system under new, strict compliance rules enforced using artificial intelligence.
The yellow category consists of funds entering the country without clear documentation; for this, technical equipment will be installed at airports, ports, and border crossings to verify their source and amount.
The red category includes funds linked to Hezbollah, al-Nusra Front, ISIS, drug trafficking, arms trade, and human smuggling. These funds will be aggressively targeted to prevent both inflows and outflows.
The sources conclude that Lebanon faces a clear crossroads: either it transforms into a destination for legitimate investment and financial trust, or it risks becoming a hub of corruption and terrorist financing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Banking
Future
BDL
US
Firm
Economy
Hezbollah
Cash
Flows
Next
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
0
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
3
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
8
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More