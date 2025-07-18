Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt stressed the need for a ceasefire in Sweida, followed by dialogue and the development of a clear plan to stabilize security and eventually integrate armed Druze fighters into the police or army.



In an interview with France 24, Jumblatt warned that Israeli interference is fueling sectarian strife and placing the Druze in confrontation with all components of Syrian society in a war that will not end.



He added that “Israel protects no one” and even manipulates major world powers, “but it protects only its own interests.”