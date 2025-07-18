Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased on Friday, with 95-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 100,000 and 98-octane by LBP 99,000. Diesel prices also saw a significant decline of LBP 161,000, while the price of a gas canister remained unchanged.



The updated prices for fuel products are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,456,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,496,000

Diesel: LBP 1,405,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,004,000