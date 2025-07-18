News
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
18-07-2025 | 13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Tripoli Port, Lebanon's second-largest commercial port after Beirut, receives around 900 ships annually carrying a wide range of cargo, including timber, iron, grains, oils, and passengers.
Yet its actual value lies beyond volume; it is its geographic proximity to the Syrian border crossings that makes it a critical strategic asset.
Now, Lebanon's Public Works and Transport Ministry sees a rare opportunity: positioning Tripoli Port as a vital transit hub between East and West, on par with major regional ports. To achieve that, the ministry is advancing four major development projects currently underway at the port.
First is the construction of grain silos, a move that would transform Tripoli into a key hub for grain imports and generate additional revenue. Second, a new floating dock for ship repairs is being built to establish Tripoli as a regional center for maritime maintenance.
Third, the expansion of container storage yards is underway, which will boost storage capacity and, in turn, increase port revenues. Lastly, customs inspection areas and three warehouses for diverse container cargo are being prepared to enhance security, curb smuggling, and modernize cargo services.
However, the government's ambitions do not end at the port gates.
The vision includes connecting Tripoli Port with the nearby Qlayaat Airport project and improving road infrastructure that links both facilities to Lebanon's northern border with Syria. Two key bridges—Aarida and Aabboudiye—were damaged by Israeli strikes during the last war and are now being considered for rehabilitation.
A strategic location, ongoing projects, and a broader regional outlook could make Tripoli Port a pivotal player in Lebanon's recovery.
Will the government seize this opportunity?
