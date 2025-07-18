From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

News Bulletin Reports
18-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Tripoli Port, Lebanon's second-largest commercial port after Beirut, receives around 900 ships annually carrying a wide range of cargo, including timber, iron, grains, oils, and passengers. 

Yet its actual value lies beyond volume; it is its geographic proximity to the Syrian border crossings that makes it a critical strategic asset.

Now, Lebanon's Public Works and Transport Ministry sees a rare opportunity: positioning Tripoli Port as a vital transit hub between East and West, on par with major regional ports. To achieve that, the ministry is advancing four major development projects currently underway at the port.

First is the construction of grain silos, a move that would transform Tripoli into a key hub for grain imports and generate additional revenue. Second, a new floating dock for ship repairs is being built to establish Tripoli as a regional center for maritime maintenance.

Third, the expansion of container storage yards is underway, which will boost storage capacity and, in turn, increase port revenues. Lastly, customs inspection areas and three warehouses for diverse container cargo are being prepared to enhance security, curb smuggling, and modernize cargo services.

However, the government's ambitions do not end at the port gates. 

The vision includes connecting Tripoli Port with the nearby Qlayaat Airport project and improving road infrastructure that links both facilities to Lebanon's northern border with Syria. Two key bridges—Aarida and Aabboudiye—were damaged by Israeli strikes during the last war and are now being considered for rehabilitation.

A strategic location, ongoing projects, and a broader regional outlook could make Tripoli Port a pivotal player in Lebanon's recovery. 

Will the government seize this opportunity?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Cargo

Connectivity

Tripoli

Port

Regional

Role

Strategic

Development

Projects

LBCI Next
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

FM Rajji discusses upcoming development conference and UNIFIL role with Spanish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-09

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mikati stresses support for Tripoli ahead of elections, urges focus on development over divisions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:00

Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:50

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:50

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More