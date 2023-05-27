Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor

World
2023-05-27 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor

An explosion in Russia's Pskov region near the border with Belarus left an oil pipeline's administrative building damaged, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on Saturday.

There were no casualties and operational services were working at the scene, he said.

Reuters
 

World

Explosion

Russia

Pskov

Border

Belarus

Oil

Pipeline

LBCI Next
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
APEC trade chiefs agree on more inclusive trade, but no joint statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS

LBCI
World
14:45

EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Oil eases as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:15

Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

LBCI
World
07:12

NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia

LBCI
World
06:59

Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever

LBCI
World
05:59

China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-27

Presidential vacancy will last for many months: MP Hamadeh to Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

TikTok ban will benefit Meta, Google and Snap the most

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More