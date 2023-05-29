News
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
World
2023-05-29 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
Explosions echoed through the center of Kyiv on Monday morning and residents to shelters, hours after a heavy Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Reuters witnesses said residents headed for shelters in metro stations as the sky above Kyiv filled with blast clouds and smoke trails.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the capital's central districts and that emergency services had been dispatched. He urged residents to stay in shelters.
"Emergency services have responded to a call near the centre of the capital. The attack on Kyiv continues. Don't leave the shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram messaging app as residents ran to shelters in metro stations.
The attack came hours after Russia unleashed dozens of missiles and drones on targets across the country in the early hours of Monday.
Reuters
