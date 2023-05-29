Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning

World
2023-05-29 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning

Explosions echoed through the center of Kyiv on Monday morning and residents to shelters, hours after a heavy Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Reuters witnesses said residents headed for shelters in metro stations as the sky above Kyiv filled with blast clouds and smoke trails.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the capital's central districts and that emergency services had been dispatched. He urged residents to stay in shelters.
 
"Emergency services have responded to a call near the centre of the capital. The attack on Kyiv continues. Don't leave the shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram messaging app as residents ran to shelters in metro stations.

The attack came hours after Russia unleashed dozens of missiles and drones on targets across the country in the early hours of Monday.
 

World

Explosions

Rock

Kyiv

New

Airstrikes

Air-Raid

Warning

Ukraine

Russia

War

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Ukraine forces shell settlements in Russia's Belgorod border region
Japan puts missile defense on alert as N.Korea warns of satellite launch
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders

LBCI
World
05:40

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
05:33

Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July

LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More