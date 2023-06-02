Thailand and UAE could become new casino destinations as Galaxy and MGM explore opportunities

World
2023-06-02 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Thailand and UAE could become new casino destinations as Galaxy and MGM explore opportunities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Thailand and UAE could become new casino destinations as Galaxy and MGM explore opportunities

Two of the world’s top casino operators are laying the groundwork to potentially establish gambling facilities in Thailand as the industry looks to hedge against a deteriorating outlook in Macau. 

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and MGM Resorts International are studying the potential of opening casino resorts in the country, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Galaxy, the gaming, retail and hospitality group controlled by billionaire Lui Che-woo, is also exploring starting gaming operations in the United Arab Emirates, some of the people said. 

A representative for Galaxy didn’t comment on its plans. MGM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of business hours. 

The early efforts to enter new markets reflect casino operators’ anxiety over a deteriorating outlook for Macau, which once pulled in six times the gaming revenue of Las Vegas and delivered historically high returns. China wants the enclave to shift away from gambling toward entertainment and has cracked down on high-rollers it suspects of money-laundering while imposing heightened scrutiny on gaming activities. 

While China’s reopening has sparked a tourism surge that helped Macau’s gaming revenue return to about 60% of the pre-Covid level in May, the boom could fade later this year as pent-up demand eases and increasing flight capacity sees more Chinese head overseas. It’s also likely to take years for the city to add more attractions and non-gaming events to draw in enough visitors to fill the gap left by VIP gamblers, who used to account for half of total gaming revenue. 

With the potential for both Thailand and the UAE to legalize casinos in coming years, operators are seeking to get a head start.   

Holiday Spots 

Thailand is one of the world’s major tourism destinations, particularly for visitors from other parts of Asia. Pre-Covid, Chinese were the largest group of tourists to the country, accounting for about 28% of total foreign arrivals, followed by Malaysians and Indians. The UAE could pull in as much as $6.6 billion of gaming revenue annually and eventually surpass Singapore, home to the renowned Marina Bay Sands resort, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee. 

Galaxy has already set up offices in both Thailand and the UAE to promote its operations in Macau, while also using that local presence to glean on-the-ground information, according to people familiar with the matter.  

MGM, which is set to manage an entertainment resort in Dubai, has set up a base in Thailand and was one of a number of firms that spoke with a Thai parliamentary committee looking into legalizing casinos, the people said. The discussion took place before May’s general election and, while it’s unclear what legislation the new government will enact, the committee’s proposal that several casino resorts be established was approved by the House of Representatives in January. 

Separately, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has repeatedly expressed interest in Thailand. Chief Executive Officer Robert Goldstein said during an earnings call in January that the group is “looking hard” at the country and would love to have a presence in the market. 

Solid Finances 

The companies are in a good financial position for expansion. Galaxy maintained more cash than debt through Covid, due to the company’s conservative financing and spending strategy over the past two decades. MGM’s so-called asset-light model has seen aggressive sales of properties that are then leased back, bolstering its cash position, while Sands’ $6.25 billion sale of its Las Vegas properties has provided it with ample funds.  

While any entry into new markets depends on Thailand and UAE removing legal restrictions, the industry expects change is on its way. Even though Thailand is still in the throes of a leadership transition, the casino resort proposal won cross-party support and is widely expected to be given the green light by the new government.  

Bloomberg News reported last month that there have been early discussions in the UAE on legalizing gambling and some operators have held informal talks with authorities, though senior government officials have said there are no imminent plans to allow the pastime. 

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is planning what it’s calling a $3.9 billion “gaming” resort that’s fueled speculation the ban may be lifted. MGM Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle said on a recent earnings call he anticipates further developments on the legalization in coming months. 

Bloomberg
 

World

Variety

Casino

Gambling

Thailand

Macau

Galaxy Entertainment Group

MGM Resorts International

United Arab Emirates

LBCI Next
Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence
Pound heads for biggest weekly gain in six months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:22

Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades

LBCI
World
07:17

Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod

LBCI
World
07:11

UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
07:05

US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29

Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More