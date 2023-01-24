Sports

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

2023-01-24 | 04:44
LBCI
3min
Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

Factbox on Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Everton manager on Monday.

Born: June 20, 1978 in London.

PLAYING CAREER

* Came through the youth ranks at West Ham United and after a loan spell at Swansea City, established himself as a mainstay of the Hammers' midfield from 1996 to 2001 under his uncle and manager Harry Redknapp.

* Made his England debut on Oct. 10, 1999 and went on to make 106 appearances, featuring in two World Cups, Euro 2004 and being selected a vice captain for the 2014 World Cup.

* Left West Ham acrimoniously for Chelsea in an 11 million pound move in 2001 and after a slow first two seasons, became one of the best goalscoring midfielders in the world.

* Won the 2005 and 2006 Premier League titles with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and the 2010 trophy under Carlo Ancelotti. Helped the Blues win the 2012 Champions League and 2013 Europa League as w * Became Chelsea's all-time leading scorer, netting 211 goals in all competitions for the club.

* Left Chelsea in 2014 and signed a two-year contract with New York City FC before joining Manchester City on loan.

* Ended his playing career in 2017.

MANAGERIAL CAREER

* Began his managerial career with second-tier Derby County in 2018. He guided them to the Championship playoff final in his first year in the dugout.

* Replaced Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager in 2019 and impressed in his first season despite inheriting a squad that could not be strengthened due to a FIFA-enforced transfer ban. Led Chelsea to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final, which they lost to Arsenal.ell as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

* Spent over 220 million pounds ($272.10 million) in the close season to sign players such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy as Chelsea looked to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

* A 17-game unbeaten run raised hopes of a title challenge when Chelsea topped the Premier League in early December but their form slumped later that month.

* Losses to Everton, Wolves, Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City increased the pressure on Lampard who was sacked and replaced by German coach Thomas Tuchel in January 2021.

* Appointed as Everton manager in January 2022, replacing Rafael Benitez who left the club 16th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

* Guided Everton to Premier League safety with a 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, with one game remaining in the 2021-22 season.

* Dismissed as Everton manager on Jan. 23 after a 10-game winless streak (L8, D2), which saw the club knocked out in the third round of the FA and League Cup, and left the Merseyside team second-bottom of the Premier League.

Reuters

