Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday

Iran repelled a large cyber-attack on its infrastructure on Sunday, said the head of its Infrastructure Communications Company, a day after a powerful explosion damaged its most important container port and another round of talks with the U.S. over Tehran's disputed nuclear program.



"One of the most widespread and complex cyber-attacks against the country's infrastructure was identified and preventive measures were taken," Behzad Akbari said on Monday, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, without giving more detail.







Reuters