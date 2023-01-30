Sports

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

2023-01-30 | 06:13
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

 Zelenskiy said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games.

"Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"As if you could shut your eyes to what Russia is doing in Kherson, Kharkiv, Bakhmut and Avdiivka," he said, referring to areas that have been under fire from Russian forces.

Russia, he said, must not be allowed to "use (the Games) or any other sport event as propaganda for its aggression or its state chauvinism".

The International Olympic Committee said last week that it welcomed a proposal from the Olympic Council of Asia for Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia.

Zelenskiy spoke to Macron last week and has since launched a "marathon of honesty" to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games. On Saturday, he said there could be no neutrality in sports at a time when his country's athletes fight and die in war.

In his latest comments, Zelenskiy said the 20th century had seen too many mistakes that led to frightful tragedies.

"And there was a major Olympic mistake," he said, referring to the staging of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin when the Nazis were in power. "The Olympic movement and terrorist states definitely should not cross paths."

Reuters

Sports

Ukraine

Russia

War

Olympics

Press

Drive

Out

Participation

Paris

Games

International

Committees

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 30/1/23
Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
World
2023-01-22

Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Ukraine to get more armored vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:32

Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad

LBCI
Sports
08:24

PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw

LBCI
Sports
06:23

NBA roundup: 30/1/23

LBCI
Variety
04:57

Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives see total chaos as lira plunges

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Stampede near soccer stadium in Iraq's Basra kills one, dozens injured

LBCI
Sports
06:13

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app