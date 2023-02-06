News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
2023-02-06 | 11:10
Share
2
min
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season.
"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.
"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."
Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.
The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3.
Marsch has previously coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.
Leeds will play third-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Wednesday before facing their rivals again in the reverse fixture on Sunday.
Leeds are level on 18 points with third-bottom Everton and have a game in hand on all the teams around them.
Reuters
Sports
Leeds United
Premier League
Sack
Fire
Manager
England
UK
Jesse Marsch
American
Struggling
Club
Next
Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games
Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
0
World
2023-01-08
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
World
2023-01-08
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
0
Sports
08:06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
08:06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
0
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:45
Williams aiming for points and progress in 2023
Sports
09:45
Williams aiming for points and progress in 2023
0
Sports
08:06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
08:06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
0
Sports
06:41
Manchester City referred to commission over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
06:41
Manchester City referred to commission over alleged financial rule breaches
0
Sports
06:37
Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead
Sports
06:37
Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
0
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
0
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
3
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
4
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
5
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
7
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
8
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store