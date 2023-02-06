Sports

Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

2023-02-06 | 11:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.
 
"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.

The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3.

Marsch has previously coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.
 
Leeds will play third-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Wednesday before facing their rivals again in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

Leeds are level on 18 points with third-bottom Everton and have a game in hand on all the teams around them.
 

Sports

Leeds United

Premier League

Sack

Fire

Manager

England

UK

Jesse Marsch

American

Struggling

Club

LBCI Next
Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games
Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
08:06

Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:45

Williams aiming for points and progress in 2023

LBCI
Sports
08:06

Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
Sports
06:41

Manchester City referred to commission over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
Sports
06:37

Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app