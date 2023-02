Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season.



"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."



Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.



The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3.



Marsch has previously coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds will play third-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Wednesday before facing their rivals again in the reverse fixture on Sunday.



Leeds are level on 18 points with third-bottom Everton and have a game in hand on all the teams around them.