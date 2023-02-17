Sports

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

2023-02-17 | 06:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British football club Manchester United PLC (MANU.N) ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms, sources told Reuters.
 
Qatari Royals are readying an opening bid of roughly 5 billion pounds ($6.00 billion) for the club, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bloomberg report said a consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country's former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority, is putting the final touches on a proposal to acquire the club.
 
The Office of the Qatari Royal and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest football club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.
 
A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.
 

Sports

Saudi Arabia

KSA

Enter

Race

Bid

Manchester United

English

Premier League

Football

Club

LBCI Next
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-15

Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-14

Qatari investors preparing imminent bid for Manchester United

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-08

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-06

Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:26

FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria

LBCI
Sports
06:17

NBA roundup: 17/2/23

LBCI
Sports
06:13

Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

LBCI
Sports
06:10

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app