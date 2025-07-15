Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular

Lebanon Economy
15-07-2025 | 07:05
High views
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
0min
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular

Lebanon's central bank banned licensed financial institutions from any direct or indirect interactions with Hezbollah's financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan, according to a circular seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Hezbollah

Al-Qard Al-Hassan

