Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids

The Lebanese Army announced on Tuesday that its units, backed by Intelligence Directorate patrols, conducted multiple raids in Mount Lebanon and the South, resulting in a wave of arrests targeting both undocumented individuals and wanted criminals.



According to the army's statement, 144 Syrian nationals were apprehended in Falougha in Baabda district, Boqaata, and Samqaniyeh in the Chouf district for illegally residing in Lebanon.



Additionally, a Lebanese citizen was arrested for interfering with army personnel during their operations.



In a separate operation, intelligence patrols arrested four Lebanese nationals.



In Galerie Semaan in Baabda, a citizen was detained on charges including arms trafficking, firing weapons, issuing threats, and extortion. A pistol and live ammunition were confiscated from his possession.



In Kfar Roummane in Nabatieh, three individuals were arrested for firing weapons and provoking disturbances. Authorities also seized firearms and ammunition from their homes.



Another patrol detained a suspect in Ras Osta, Jbeil, after a surveillance and chase operation revealed that he was driving a stolen vehicle.



All confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities, and investigations are underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.