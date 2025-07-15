News
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Israeli airstrikes hit the area of Bodai in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, according to local reports.
The Israeli army confirmed the strikes, claiming its air force targeted Hezbollah positions in the Bekaa plain.
Lebanon News
Israel
Bekaa
Bodai
Hezbollah
Strikes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
