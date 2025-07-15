Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

15-07-2025 | 12:48
Inside Lebanon&#39;s biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Lebanese Army Intelligence has dismantled what is described as the largest drug manufacturing facility uncovered to date in the Bekaa region, operated by one of the most notorious narcotics traffickers in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The operation, conducted in the town of Yammouneh, revealed a sprawling underground drug lab outfitted with hidden tunnels, camouflaged walls, and high-tech equipment. 

The drug dealer, identified as Jalal Sh., whose criminal career began in 2010 in Beirut, first entered the drug world by importing raw materials and specialized equipment for captagon production, which he then sold to major manufacturers. He later moved his operations to Yammouneh, where he established his own production network.

Security officials say he recently monopolized the production of crystal captagon in Lebanon, employing a network of individuals from multiple nationalities—including a European expert wanted by Interpol — to oversee the complex chemical processes.

Over the years, the military has raided several of his facilities, seizing large quantities of drugs, machinery, and precursor chemicals. 

Despite an intensified crackdown on the drug trade, Jalal remained one of the few high-profile traffickers able to maintain operations, partly due to his advanced manufacturing capabilities and his role in supplying pills to other dealers for $1,000 per crate.

Security agencies have linked Jalal to several wanted narcotics traffickers, including Ali and Hassan Sh., Hamza and Mohammad Jaafar, and Malek A. His network was behind numerous professionally concealed shipments of drugs intercepted before reaching international markets.

Monday's raid marks a significant blow to Lebanon's narcotics underworld. 

The Lebanese Armed Forces and Army Intelligence have vowed to continue their campaign against drug manufacturing and smuggling networks. In 2025 alone, they have uncovered 20 drug labs and seized more than 13,300 kilograms of captagon pills.

