News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
15-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese Army Intelligence has dismantled what is described as the largest drug manufacturing facility uncovered to date in the Bekaa region, operated by one of the most notorious narcotics traffickers in Lebanon and the Middle East.
The operation, conducted in the town of Yammouneh, revealed a sprawling underground drug lab outfitted with hidden tunnels, camouflaged walls, and high-tech equipment.
The drug dealer, identified as Jalal Sh., whose criminal career began in 2010 in Beirut, first entered the drug world by importing raw materials and specialized equipment for captagon production, which he then sold to major manufacturers. He later moved his operations to Yammouneh, where he established his own production network.
Security officials say he recently monopolized the production of crystal captagon in Lebanon, employing a network of individuals from multiple nationalities—including a European expert wanted by Interpol — to oversee the complex chemical processes.
Over the years, the military has raided several of his facilities, seizing large quantities of drugs, machinery, and precursor chemicals.
Despite an intensified crackdown on the drug trade, Jalal remained one of the few high-profile traffickers able to maintain operations, partly due to his advanced manufacturing capabilities and his role in supplying pills to other dealers for $1,000 per crate.
Security agencies have linked Jalal to several wanted narcotics traffickers, including Ali and Hassan Sh., Hamza and Mohammad Jaafar, and Malek A. His network was behind numerous professionally concealed shipments of drugs intercepted before reaching international markets.
Monday's raid marks a significant blow to Lebanon's narcotics underworld.
The Lebanese Armed Forces and Army Intelligence have vowed to continue their campaign against drug manufacturing and smuggling networks. In 2025 alone, they have uncovered 20 drug labs and seized more than 13,300 kilograms of captagon pills.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Drug
Lab
Lebanese
Army
Bekaa
Captagon
Next
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-05
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-05
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
4
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More