Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Wadi Faara area in northern Bekaa on Tuesday, with one of the raids targeting a Syrian refugee camp.

At least 12 people were killed in the attack, including seven Syrian nationals, while eight others were wounded.

