Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
2023-03-02 | 08:07
Share
2
min
Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
Novak Djokovic said he is already looking forward to next year's Olympic Games in Paris, as he seeks to win a gold medal that has so far eluded him in an otherwise glittering career.
World number one Djokovic won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008 but has been unable to build on that in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Serbian said he hopes to be fit and healthy for next year's showpiece, by which time he will be 37.
The tennis competition at Paris 2024 will be held on the claycourts of Roland Garros where Djokovic has won two of his 22 Grand Slam titles -- in 2016 and 2021.
"I look forward to the Olympics," Djokovic told reporters after beating Tallon Griekspoor in Dubai on Wednesday. "I hope I'll be able to play healthy for next year in Paris.
"It's going to be played on clay at Roland Garros, so I'm familiar with those grounds. I hope the best Olympic result for me will come there."
Australian Open champion Djokovic is into a record-breaking 378th week at number one after surpassing Steffi Graf and said he was hungry for more records and success.
"I always try to be very clear with myself what the goals are, what I want from competitive tennis," Djokovic said.
"This is the way I've been brought up and taught by some of the key people in my life, including my parents, and some of the coaches I had early on.
"This kind of mentality helped me to always be so devoted to the game. I always remind myself it's the willpower, the desire to succeed that's an essential ingredient in the whole formula."
Reuters
