Sports

Ronaldo stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

2023-05-24 | 04:34
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ronaldo stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr came back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold.

Al-Ittihad remain favorites to clinch the title with two games remaining in the season after beating Al-Batin 1-0 through Romarinho's header in the ninth minute.

The Jeddah club remain top of the league with 66 points, three ahead of Al-Nassr and hold the advantage in the head-to-head between the two clubs, the first tiebreaker if they finish level on points.
 
In Riyadh, Al-Nassr fans had watched in disbelief as their team conceded two Cristian Guanca goals, the first from a penalty, within 40 minutes of the start at Al-Awwal Park.

Brazilian Talisca revived Al-Nassr's hopes of staying in the title race one minute before halftime and Abdel-Rahman Ghareeb levelled the scores six minutes after the break.

Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just from outside the box in the 59th minute and was immediately mobbed by his team mates.
 
The Portuguese striker then broke away and prostrated himself with his head on the turf in an imitation of the pose Muslims adopt for prayer.

"The team played a fantastic game. Being behind 2-0 is very difficult but we believed till the end and we scored three goals," Ronaldo told SSC TV.

Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe was visibly disappointed when fans informed him of the final score at Al-Nassr but his club can clinch their first league title since 2009 if they beat 12th placed Al-Feiha next Saturday.
 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Goal

Stunner

Puts

Title

Celebration

Ice

Saudi Arabia

Pro League

Al Nassr

Football

LBCI Next
Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world
Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-04

Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-02

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-14

Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:09

Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026

LBCI
Sports
08:06

Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment

LBCI
Sports
08:04

Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

LBCI
Sports
06:54

Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More