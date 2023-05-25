News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
2023-05-25 | 03:52
Share
2
min
Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
The stage is set in Dortmund for the most dramatic Bundesliga finale in more than a decade with Borussia fans desperate to see the team win their first league title in 11 years on Saturday against visitors Mainz 05.
The Ruhr valley club, who last won the Bundesliga under then coach Juergen Klopp in 2012, are one win away from making sure they lift the Meisterschale in front of a sold-out 81,000 home crowd on the last matchday of the season.
Dortmund are two points clear of Bayern Munich going into the last game and know that a draw or even defeat might still be enough to secure the title depending on Bayern's result in Cologne.
But in Dortmund there is no goal other than to win.
"We just have to win one more time," said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl, captain of the 2012-title winning team.
"Basically I have a good feeling but I know that we have to perform really well one more time and then we will deserve it.
"When the players ride the bus to the stadium they will be cheered on by the crowds. That will push them."
Victory against Mainz to secure the title would be a major achievement for Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, who had to endure a rollercoaster season with the team almost out of the race by the halfway mark.
It could also mark the biggest success of captain Marco Reus' long and injury-plagued career, with the 33-year-old being one of the most gifted players of his generation but having so far failed to win a league title.
"What he has always been accused of is that he has never won the championship," Kehl said. "He feels sorry for that and he will do everything that we are champions on Saturday, but also for him."
The atmosphere could not be more different in Munich, where coach Thomas Tuchel, whose team suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig last week to surrender the lead in the title race, is trying to convince his players that all is not lost.
And Bayern are no strangers to dramatic title wins - in 2001 they bagged a stoppage time goal on the final day of the season to snatch the title from Schalke 04.
Ruling the Bavarians out, even on the last matchday, is a risky business.
Reuters
Sports
Dortmund
Ready
Lift
Bundesliga
Trophy
Bayern Munich
Look For
Dramatic
Twist
Football
Germany
Next
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint
Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-22
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
Sports
2023-05-22
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
0
Sports
2023-04-27
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
Sports
2023-04-27
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
0
World
2023-05-23
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
World
2023-05-23
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:14
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
Sports
05:14
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
0
Sports
05:08
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint
Sports
05:08
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint
0
Sports
03:41
Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown
Sports
03:41
Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown
0
Sports
08:09
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
Sports
08:09
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
World
06:22
Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses
World
06:22
Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
2
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
3
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
5
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
6
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
8
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More