Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens

10-07-2025 | 11:04
The Lebanese Army’s Directorate of Guidance warned citizens on Thursday about the dangers of using suspicious mobile applications and engaging irresponsibly on social media, noting that such platforms are being secretly exploited by Israel to make contact and recruit collaborators.

In a statement, the army said that communicating with the enemy through these apps exposes individuals to legal prosecution under Articles 278 and 285 of the Penal Code, which criminalize contact with Israel and the establishment of unlawful ties.

The army stressed the importance of acting responsibly and remaining vigilant against Israeli schemes, adding that the enemy continues its attacks against Lebanon and its people, and is using every possible means to destabilize the country’s security and stability.

LBCI Next
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
