Sports

Ymer disqualified in Lyon after smashing racket on umpire's chair

2023-05-25 | 09:16
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ymer disqualified in Lyon after smashing racket on umpire's chair

Mikael Ymer was disqualified from the Lyon Open on Wednesday after he smashed his racket on the umpire's chair following an argument over a line call.

Swede Ymer was playing Frenchman Arthur Fils in the last 16 of the ATP 250 event when the 24-year-old argued with the umpire over a return and pointed to a mark on the clay to make his case.

The umpire said he saw the ball bounce on the line but Ymer, ranked number 53 in the world, was furious that he did not come down from his chair to get a closer look.
 
"Why are you not checking the mark?" Ymer asked. "Are you telling me you're not even going to come down and check the mark?

"I've never witnessed that a ref says, 'I'm not going to go down and check the mark.' It doesn't happen."

Ymer continued playing but after Fils broke to lead 6-5 in the opening set the Swede lost his cool and smashed his racket twice on the side of the umpire's chair, breaking it and tossing the handle on the court.
 
With the crowd jeering loudly the umpire discussed the matter with a tournament official, who informed Ymer he had been disqualified.

The Swede accepted the decision and congratulated Fils, who moved into the quarter-finals where he will face top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.
 

Sports

Ymer

Disqualified

Tennis

Smashing

Racket

Lyon

Umpire

Chair

LBCI Next
Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Proxy adviser PIRC recommends vote against Shell's chair, annual report

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

BBC chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-08

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:05

Head of French Olympic Committee Henriques steps down

LBCI
Sports
06:28

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

LBCI
Sports
06:24

Qatar must become best in Asia to challenge on global stage

LBCI
Sports
06:16

Argentina to visit Indonesia for national team friendly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-19

EU's Michel calls for 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China

LBCI
World
08:33

South Korea says homegrown space rocket put satellite into orbit

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Middle East
02:31

Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More