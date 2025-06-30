News
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
30-06-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanese Customs at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport recently seized nearly $8 million in undeclared cash from three travelers arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from two African countries.
According to officials, the travelers voluntarily declared carrying money but significantly underreported the actual amount.
Upon contacting the Financial Public Prosecution, customs authorities were instructed to count the cash, which revealed a total of close to $8 million.
The amounts were distributed among the three passengers: approximately $2.5 million, $3.5 million, and $2 million.
Due to the discrepancy between the declarations and the actual sums, the prosecution ordered the money to be confiscated and deposited with Lebanon’s central bank.
The three individuals were detained for questioning about the source and intended use of the funds.
They were referred to the Financial Crimes Bureau under the supervision of the Financial Public Prosecution. Judge Dora El Khazen later transferred the case to the Court of Cassation.
Initial statements by the detainees claimed the funds belonged to merchants conducting business between Africa and Lebanon.
Authorities, including the Financial Public Prosecution and the Special Investigation Commission at the central bank, are now tasked with verifying the legitimacy, origin, and destination of the seized money.
While transporting large sums of money is not a crime under Lebanese law, travelers are legally required to declare amounts exceeding $15,000.
The declaration form must include details on the source, destination, and recipient of the money.
