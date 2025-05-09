US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP

09-05-2025 | 12:18
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a new round of talks with Iran in Oman on Sunday on Tehran's nuclear program, a source familiar with arrangements said.

"We expect Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Witkoff to travel to Oman Sunday for a fourth round of talks with Iran," the person said Friday on condition of anonymity.

AFP
 

