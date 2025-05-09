News
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP
World News
09-05-2025 | 12:18
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a new round of talks with Iran in Oman on Sunday on Tehran's nuclear program, a source familiar with arrangements said.
"We expect Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Witkoff to travel to Oman Sunday for a fourth round of talks with Iran," the person said Friday on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
United States
Steve Witkoff
Iran
Oman
Tehran
Nuclear
Next
Zelensky tells Trump Ukraine ready for Russia talks 'in any format'
Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary
Previous
