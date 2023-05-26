News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
List of French Open women's singles champions
2023-05-26 | 07:45
Share
5
min
List of French Open women's singles champions
List of French Open women's singles champions:
2022 Iga Swiatek (Poland) beat Coco Gauff (United States) 6-1 6-3
2021 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-1 2-6 6-4
2020 Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin (US) 6-4 6-1
2019 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-3
2018 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Sloane Stephens (US) 3-6 6-4 6-1
2017 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3
2016 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Serena Williams (US) 7-5 6-4
2015 Serena Williams beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-7 6-2
2014 Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Halep 6-4 6-7 6-4
2013 Serena Williams beat Sharapova 6-4 6-4
2012 Sharapova beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-3 6-2
2011 Li Na (China) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 7-6
2010 Schiavone beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-4 7-6(2)
2009 Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Dinara Safina (Russia) 6-4 6-2
2008 Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Safina 6-4 6-3
2007 Justine Henin (Belgium) beat Ivanovic 6-1 6-2
2006 Henin beat Kuznetsova 6-4 6-4
2005 Henin beat Mary Pierce (France) 6-1 6-1
2004 Anastasia Myskina (Russia) beat Elena Dementieva (Russia) 6-1 6-2
2003 Henin beat Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 6-0 6-4
2002 Serena Williams beat Venus Williams (US) 7-5 6-3
2001 Jennifer Capriati (US) beat Clijsters 1-6 6-4 12-10
2000 Pierce beat Conchita Martinez (Spain) 6-2 7-5
1999 Steffi Graf (Germany) beat Martina Hingis (Switzerland)4-6 7-5 6-2
1998 Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spain) beat Monica Seles (US) 7-6 0-6 6-2
1997 Iva Majoli (Croatia) beat Hingis 6-4 6-2
1996 Graf beat Sanchez-Vicario 6-3 6-7 10-8
1995 Graf beat Sanchez-Vicario 7-5 4-6 6-0
1994 Sanchez-Vicario beat Pierce 6-4 6-4
1993 Graf beat Mary-Joe Fernandez (US) 4-6 6-2 6-4
1992 Seles beat Graf 6-2 3-6 10-8
1991 Seles beat Sanchez-Vicario 6-3 6-4
1990 Seles beat Graf 7-6 6-4
1989 Sanchez-Vicario beat Graf 7-6 3-6 7-5
1988 Graf beat Natasha Zvereva (Soviet Union) 6-0 6-0
1987 Graf beat Martina Navratilova (US) 6-4 4-6 8-6
1986 Chris Evert-Lloyd (US) beat Navratilova 2-6 6-3 6-3
1985 Evert-Lloyd beat Navratilova 6-3 6-7 7-5
1984 Navratilova beat Evert-Lloyd 6-3 6-1
1983 Evert-Lloyd beat Mima Jausovec (Yugoslavia) 6-1 6-2
1982 Navratilova beat Andrea Jaeger (US) 7-6 6-1
1981 Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) beat Sylvia Hanika (Germany) 6-2 6-4
1980 Evert-Lloyd beat Virginia Ruzici (Romania) 6-0 6-3
1979 Evert-Lloyd beat Wendy Turnbull (Australia) 6-2 6-0
1978 Virginia Ruzici (Romania) beat Jausovec 6-2 6-2
1977 Jausovec beat Florenta Mihai (Romania) 6-2 6-7 6-1
1976 Sue Barker (Britain) beat Renata Tomanova (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 0-6 6-2
1975 Evert-Lloyd beat Martina Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) 2-6 6-2 6-1
1974 Evert-Lloyd beat Olga Morozova (Soviet Union) 6-1 6-2
1973 Margaret Court (Australia) beat Evert-Lloyd 6-7 7-6 6-4
1972 Billie-Jean King (US) beat Evonne Goolagong (Australia) 6-3 6-3
1971 Goolagong beat Helen Gourlay (Australia) 6-3 7-5
1970 Court beat Helga Niessen (Germany) 6-2 6-4
1969 Court beat Ann Jones (Britain) 6-1 4-6 6-3
1968 Nancy Richey (US) beat Jones 5-7 6-4 6-1*
1967 Francoise Durr (France) beat Lesley Turner (Australia) 4-6 6-3 6-4
1966 Jones beat Richey 6-3 6-1
1965 Turner beat Court 6-3 6-4
1964 Court beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 5-7 6-1 6-2
1963 Turner beat Jones 2-6 6-3 7-5
1962 Court beat Turner 6-3 3-6 7-5
1961 Anne Haydon (Britain) beat Yola Ramirez (Mexico) 6-2 6-1
1960 Darlene Hard (US) beat Ramirez 6-3 6-4
1959 Christine Truman (Britain) beat Zsuzsi Kormoczi (Hungary) 6-4 7-5
1958 Kormoczy beat Shirley Bloomer (Britain) 6-4 1-6 6-2
1957 Bloomer beat Dorothy Knode (US) 6-1 6-3
1956 Althea Gibson (US) beat Angela Mortimer (Britain) 6-0 12-10
1955 Mortimer beat Knode 2-6 7-5 10-8
1954 Maureen Connolly (US) beat Ginette Bucaille (France) 6-4 6-1
1953 Connolly beat Doris Hart (US) 6-2 6-4
1952 Hart beat Shirley Fry (US) 6-4 6-4
1951 Fry beat Hart 6-3 3-6 6-3
1950 Hart beat Patricia Todd (US) 6-4 4-6 6-2
1949 Margaret Osborne du Pont (US) beat Landry 7-5 6-2
1948 Landry beat Fry 6-2 0-6 6-0
1947 Todd beat Hart 6-3 3-6 6-4
1946 Du Pont beat Pauline Betz (US) 1-6 8-6 7-5
1940-45 No competition
1939 Simonne Matthieu (France) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-3 8-6
1938 Mathieu beat Landry 6-0 6-3
1937 Hilde Sperling (Denmark) beat Mathieu 6-2 6-4
1936 Sperling beat Mathieu 6-3 6-4
1935 Sperling beat Mathieu 6-2 6-1
1934 Margaret Scriven (Britain) beat Helen Jacobs (US) 7-5 4-6 6-1
1933 Scriven beat Mathieu 6-2 4-6 6-4
1932 Helen Moody (US) beat Mathieu 7-5 6-1
1931 Cilly Aussem (Germany) beat Betty Nuthall (Britain) 8-6 6-1
1930 Moody beat Jacobs 6-2 6-1
1929 Moody beat Mathieu 6-3 6-4
1928 Moody beat Eileen Bennett (Britain) 6-1 6-2
1927 Kornelia Bouman (Netherlands) beat Irene Peacock (Britain) 6-2 6-4
1926 Suzanne Lenglen (France) beat Mary Browne (US) 6-1 6-0
1925 Lenglen beat Kathleen McKane (Britain)6-1 6-2**
1924 Dida Vlasto beat Jeanne Vaussard 6-2 6-3
1923 Lenglen beat Germaine Golding 6-1 6-4
1922 Lenglen beat Golding 6-4 6-0
1921 Lenglen beat Golding (walkover)
1920 Lenglen beat Marguerite Broquedis 6-1 7-5
1915-1919 No competition
1914 Marguerite Broquedis beat Lenglen 5-7 6-4 6-3
1913 Broquedis beat Jeanne Matthey 6–3 6–3
1912 Matthey beat Marie Danet 6–2 7–5
1911 Matthey beat Broquedis 6–2 7–5
1910 Matthey beat Germaine Regnier 1–6 6–1 9–7
1909 Matthey beat Abeille Villard Gallay 10–8 6–4
1908 Kate Gillou-Fenwick beat A. Pean 6–2 6–2
1907 Comtesse de Kermel beat Catherine d'Aliney d'Elva (score not available)
1906 Kate Gillou-Fenwick beat Virginia MacVeagh (score not available)
1905 Gillou beat Yvonne de Pfeffel 6–0 11–9
1904 Gillou beat Adine Masson (score not available)
1903 Masson beat Gillou 6-0 6-8 6-0
1902 Masson beat P. Girod 6–0 6–1
1901 P. Girod beat Leroux 6–1 6–1
1900 Yvonne Prevost wins uncontested
1899 Masson wins uncontested
1898 Masson wins uncontested
1897 Masson beat P. Girod 6-3 6-1
*The Championships became an Open event in 1968, as professional players were allowed to compete with amateurs for the first time.
**Competitions prior to 1925 were open only to French tennis club members and French nationals.
Reuters
Sports
List
French
Open
Women's
Single
Champions
Tennis
British federation announces tighter rules around trans, non-binary athletes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-19
Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career
Sports
2023-05-19
Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career
0
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
0
Sports
2023-05-14
Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms
Sports
2023-05-14
Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms
0
Sports
2023-05-08
Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport
Sports
2023-05-08
Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:34
British federation announces tighter rules around trans, non-binary athletes
Sports
07:34
British federation announces tighter rules around trans, non-binary athletes
0
Sports
05:02
Australian sports unite to back Indigenous constitutional recognition
Sports
05:02
Australian sports unite to back Indigenous constitutional recognition
0
Sports
04:48
Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss Champions League spot
Sports
04:48
Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss Champions League spot
0
Sports
04:40
Celtics cruise past Heat in Game 5, extend series again
Sports
04:40
Celtics cruise past Heat in Game 5, extend series again
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-13
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-13
A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457
0
Middle East
2023-05-01
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Middle East
2023-05-01
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
4
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
7
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More