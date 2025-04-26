Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike

26-04-2025 | 01:35
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday killed four people and left "more than 30" feared buried under the rubble of a house.

"Our crews were able to recover four martyrs and five wounded following the attack," said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, adding that "more than 30" people are presumed to be missing under the rubble and "our crews cannot reach them because of the lack of the necessary machinery."

AFP
 
