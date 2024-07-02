Perspectives from Iran's Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts

2024-07-02 | 11:30
Perspectives from Iran&#39;s Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts
2min
Perspectives from Iran's Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The two Iranian presidential candidates held their first debate. For about two hours, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative candidate Saeed Jalili discussed domestic and foreign issues affecting their country.

Both candidates agreed that voter turnout in the first round of elections was low, and they are working to increase it in the second round on Friday. 

Jalili emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of all religious and social groups in Iran and understanding the language of the youth, especially university students. Pezkeshian, on the other hand, considered the low turnout alarming and stressed the need to focus on the rights of ethnic groups and women, granting them the appropriate status in society.

These stances suggested that the groups mentioned by the candidates were the ones who refrained from voting. Besides the issue of voter turnout, the difficult economic situation due to international sanctions dominated the debate, as it is the main factor keeping Iranians at home.

Jalili linked the success of the domestic economy to an active and dynamic foreign policy. Pezkeshian, however, called for joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to develop trade with other countries. The FATF, which focuses on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, currently has Iran on its blacklist. 

To be removed from this list, Tehran finds itself compelled to adhere to the group's regulations, particularly regarding the international treaties on combating terrorist financing and money laundering.

The issues discussed by the candidates touched on fundamental and sensitive matters and opened the door to potential changes in Iranian policy. Will this discourse encourage higher voter turnout? The answer lies in the ballot boxes next Friday.

