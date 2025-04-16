President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation

President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the investigation into a missile manufacturing cell recently uncovered in Jordan, according to a presidential statement.



President Aoun expressed full readiness to coordinate and cooperate with Jordan on the matter.



He also instructed Justice Minister Adel Nassar to work with his Jordanian counterpart to facilitate information sharing and cooperation between the two countries’ security and judicial agencies.