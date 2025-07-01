Turkey says PKK disarmament could start 'within days': AK Party spokesman

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) could start handing over its weapons "within days," a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AK Party said on Tuesday, the clearest sign yet that efforts to secure the outlawed group's disarmament may be nearing a breakthrough.



Asked by reporters whether there was a timeline for the PKK militants to lay down their arms, spokesman Omer Celik said:



"I don't want to give a definite timeline at this stage. (...) Now we've reached a stage where it could happen in a matter of days."



Celik added that the coming days would be "extremely important for a Turkey free of terrorism."





Reuters