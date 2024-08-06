Fuel prices see slight drop across Lebanon

2024-08-06 | 02:25
High views
Fuel prices see slight drop across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices see slight drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 10,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 12,000. In addition, the gas price dropped by LBP 10,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,601,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,640,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,442,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 915,000

