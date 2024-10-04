Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Friday, October 4, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 16,000, and the price of diesel raised by LBP 12,000. In addition, the gas price increased by LBP 3,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,427,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,467,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,315,000



- Gas canister: LBP 923,000