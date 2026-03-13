Fuel prices in Lebanon continued to increase, with the price of 95-octane gasoline rising by LBP 127,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 125,000, diesel by LBP 133,000, and gas canisters by LBP 79,000 on Friday.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,131,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,172,000

* Diesel: LBP 2,002,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,680,000