Lebanon's fuel prices rise

13-03-2026 | 04:28
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Fuel prices in Lebanon continued to increase, with the price of 95-octane gasoline rising by LBP 127,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 125,000, diesel by LBP 133,000, and gas canisters by LBP 79,000 on Friday.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,131,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,172,000
* Diesel: LBP 2,002,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,680,000

