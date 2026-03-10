Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Lebanon Economy
10-03-2026 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 90,000, while diesel increased by LBP 218,000 and gas canisters by LBP 184,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,004,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,047,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,869,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,601,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

prices

Lebanon's fuel prices rise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-06

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-06

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-03

Lebanon's fuel prices surge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-27

Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26

Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-05

Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:33

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More