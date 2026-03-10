On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 90,000, while diesel increased by LBP 218,000 and gas canisters by LBP 184,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,004,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,047,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,869,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,601,000