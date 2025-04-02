Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Lebanon Economy
02-04-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has submitted a draft decree to the Cabinet concerning the reform and restructuring of Lebanon's banking sector.

The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet's upcoming session on Friday, paving the way for its approval and eventual submission to Parliament.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance

Yassine Jaber

Cabinet

LBCI Next
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-28

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-28

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

Syria says discussed 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31

Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More