News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
02-04-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has submitted a draft decree to the Cabinet concerning the reform and restructuring of Lebanon's banking sector.
The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet's upcoming session on Friday, paving the way for its approval and eventual submission to Parliament.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance
Yassine Jaber
Cabinet
Next
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:54
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
Lebanon Economy
05:54
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-28
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-28
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-28
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-28
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-29
Syria says discussed 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
Middle East News
2025-01-29
Syria says discussed 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
0
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
0
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
2
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
3
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
5
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
6
Lebanon News
03:56
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
Lebanon News
03:56
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
7
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
8
Lebanon News
03:46
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More