Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh
Lebanon News
14-12-2025 | 06:20
Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh
The Lebanese Army said it carried out two inspections of a residential building in the southern town of Yanouh on December 13, 2025, finding no weapons or ammunition and helping avert an Israeli threat to strike the site.
In a statement, the army said the inspection was conducted with the owner’s consent and in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The search found no weapons or munitions inside the building.
The army said that after its forces left the area, a threat was issued to target the same house amid ongoing Israeli attacks. An army patrol immediately returned, re-inspected the building without finding any weapons, and remained deployed in the area to prevent it from being targeted.
The statement praised residents for their trust in and cooperation with the army, and thanked the ceasefire oversight committee for contacts made in coordination with the army leadership that helped halt the threat.
The army said its troops continue to deploy around the house, stressing that their efforts and sacrifices under harsh conditions helped cancel the threat for now and ensured the safety of civilians.
The incident, the army added, underscores that preserving stability depends on national solidarity with the military and on adherence to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, in coordination with the mechanism and UNIFIL, at a critical time that demands heightened responsibility and awareness.
