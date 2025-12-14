Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh

Lebanon News
14-12-2025 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh

The Lebanese Army said it carried out two inspections of a residential building in the southern town of Yanouh on December 13, 2025, finding no weapons or ammunition and helping avert an Israeli threat to strike the site.

In a statement, the army said the inspection was conducted with the owner’s consent and in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The search found no weapons or munitions inside the building.

The army said that after its forces left the area, a threat was issued to target the same house amid ongoing Israeli attacks. An army patrol immediately returned, re-inspected the building without finding any weapons, and remained deployed in the area to prevent it from being targeted.

The statement praised residents for their trust in and cooperation with the army, and thanked the ceasefire oversight committee for contacts made in coordination with the army leadership that helped halt the threat.

The army said its troops continue to deploy around the house, stressing that their efforts and sacrifices under harsh conditions helped cancel the threat for now and ensured the safety of civilians.

The incident, the army added, underscores that preserving stability depends on national solidarity with the military and on adherence to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, in coordination with the mechanism and UNIFIL, at a critical time that demands heightened responsibility and awareness.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Inspection

Israeli

Threat

Strike

Yanouh

LBCI Next
Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack
Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Israeli army temporarily suspends strike on Yanouh building

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Sources to LBCI: Contacts underway to avert strike in Yanouh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Yanouh residents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria to Lebanon and Gaza: Far-right groups push stretches across regional borders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Israeli army temporarily suspends strike on Yanouh building

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Sources to LBCI: Contacts underway to avert strike in Yanouh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

23 Lebanese prisoners, 42 missing: How will Lebanon respond to the latest detainees’ list?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria to Lebanon and Gaza: Far-right groups push stretches across regional borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More