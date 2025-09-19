News
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
19-09-2025 | 02:27
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
On Friday, September 19, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 11,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,493,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,533,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,370,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,029,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Rise
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Diesel
Related Articles
