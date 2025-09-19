Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
19-09-2025 | 02:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

On Friday, September 19, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 11,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,493,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,533,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,370,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,029,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Rise

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Diesel

Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-05

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-12

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:51

Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:51

Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More