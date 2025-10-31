Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

Lebanon Economy
31-10-2025 | 04:31
High views
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

On Friday, October 31, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 7,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 18,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,398,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,438,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,328,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,061,000

