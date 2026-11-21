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BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
Lebanon Economy
21-11-2026 | 05:07
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BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Karim Souaid met with Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during his visit to Washington.
The meeting, attended by the IMF team responsible for Lebanon, focused on assessing progress in developing the key principles of the draft financial restructuring and deposit recovery law ahead of its submission to Parliament.
The discussions were described as positive and constructive, resulting in an action plan through the end of the year.
The plan aims to consolidate areas of agreement and address outstanding issues requiring further clarification, including implementation mechanisms, while taking into account IMF requirements, the central bank's vision and coordination with the Lebanese government.
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