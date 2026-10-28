Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says

Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft deal on Sunday to end the war with the U.S. and Israel, and Tehran is expected to send a response to the draft by the end of the week, an official briefed on the negotiations said on Wednesday.



The new draft being considered by Iran sets a seven-day timeline addressing both Tehran's and Washington's concerns, laying out ⁠daily confidence-building steps that each side must take, the official said.



The timeline could begin early next week and several countries would act as guarantors of the deal, the official added.







Reuters