China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'

China urged Israel on Tuesday to stop its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah "as soon as possible," warning of a "serious humanitarian disaster" there if fighting did not stop.



"China follows closely the developments in the Rafah area, opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.



Beijing urged Israel to "stop its military operation as soon as possible, (and) make every effort to avoid innocent civilian casualties, in order to prevent a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Rafah area."





AFP