Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile

World News
03-10-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile

Cuba's leading dissident, Jose Daniel Ferrer, imprisoned for taking part in anti-government protests, has accepted to go into exile after two decades of political persecution, his wife said Friday.

"Faced with the constant pressure from the political police to leave Cuba, I have ended up accepting exile," the 55-year-old wrote in a letter from prison read to AFP by his wife, Nelva Ismaray Ortega.

AFP 
 

World News

Cuba

Protests

Exile

Politics

Persecution

LBCI Next
Police: Manchester synagogue attacker was British man of Syrian origin
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-17

Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning

LBCI
World News
2025-08-18

Zelensky says Trump has the ability to pressure Russia into peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:52

Macron blames Russia for killing a French journalist in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
13:04

US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

LBCI
World News
11:33

Erdogan tells Trump that Israel ending attacks 'crucial' for peace

LBCI
World News
08:39

US delays publishing key jobs report due to government shutdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers

LBCI
World News
07:38

Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More