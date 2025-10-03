News
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile
World News
03-10-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile
Cuba's leading dissident, Jose Daniel Ferrer, imprisoned for taking part in anti-government protests, has accepted to go into exile after two decades of political persecution, his wife said Friday.
"Faced with the constant pressure from the political police to leave Cuba, I have ended up accepting exile," the 55-year-old wrote in a letter from prison read to AFP by his wife, Nelva Ismaray Ortega.
AFP
World News
Cuba
Protests
Exile
Politics
Persecution
