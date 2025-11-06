News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-11-2025 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said he instructed the army to turn the area at the border with Egypt into a closed military zone to combat weapons smuggling via drones.
"I instructed the Israeli military to turn the area adjacent to the Israel–Egypt border into a closed military zone and to amend the rules of engagement accordingly in order to combat the drone threat that endangers the country's security," Katz said in a statement.
"Weapon smuggling via drones is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies, and all possible measures must be taken to stop it," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Egypt
Border
Military
Zone
Weapon
Smuggling
Drones
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday
Middle East News
2025-10-13
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-09-07
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military
Middle East News
2025-09-07
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:13
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:13
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
3
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
7
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
8
Middle East News
05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More