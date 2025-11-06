Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said he instructed the army to turn the area at the border with Egypt into a closed military zone to combat weapons smuggling via drones.



"I instructed the Israeli military to turn the area adjacent to the Israel–Egypt border into a closed military zone and to amend the rules of engagement accordingly in order to combat the drone threat that endangers the country's security," Katz said in a statement.



"Weapon smuggling via drones is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies, and all possible measures must be taken to stop it," he added.







AFP