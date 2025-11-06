Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-11-2025 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said he instructed the army to turn the area at the border with Egypt into a closed military zone to combat weapons smuggling via drones.

"I instructed the Israeli military to turn the area adjacent to the Israel–Egypt border into a closed military zone and to amend the rules of engagement accordingly in order to combat the drone threat that endangers the country's security," Katz said in a statement.

"Weapon smuggling via drones is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies, and all possible measures must be taken to stop it," he added.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Egypt

Border

Military

Zone

Weapon

Smuggling

Drones

Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-07

Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:13

Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28

Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More