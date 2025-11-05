Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-11-2025 | 14:28
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of a hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to (Israeli) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 21 -- 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali -- excluding the latest body.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
