Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of a hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.



"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to (Israeli) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.



Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 21 -- 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali -- excluding the latest body.



AFP