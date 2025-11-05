News
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-11-2025 | 14:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of a hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to (Israeli) troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.
Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 21 -- 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali -- excluding the latest body.
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
hostage
handed
Cross
