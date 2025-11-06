Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, posted on X a warning to residents in southern Lebanon, specifically in the village of Kfar Dounine.



He announced that the Israeli army would soon strike Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the area to counter what he described as the group’s “prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities.”



Adraee urged residents of the building marked in red on the attached map, as well as nearby structures, to evacuate immediately and move at least 500 meters away for their safety, warning that remaining in the area would expose them to serious danger.