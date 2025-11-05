Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel escalates security tensions in Gaza in an attempt to achieve its objectives, amid reports that around 200 Hamas fighters are trapped in Rafah tunnels in exchange negotiations over the return of Israeli soldiers’ bodies.



The escalation comes ahead of a U.N. Security Council session expected to discuss a U.S. draft resolution to establish an international force in Gaza, set to begin operations early next year.



In a security meeting dedicated to the issue, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly advised the political leadership to condition the return of the body of officer Hadar Goldin—held in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014—and the bodies of all soldiers captured during the October 7 attack, on Hamas members being allowed to emerge alive from the tunnels.



Zamir’s comments followed Israel’s rejection of Hamas’ demand to permit its fighters to leave the tunnels located within the “yellow line” area and move deeper into the enclave alongside civilians.



The escalation coincided with the disclosure of details from the U.S. draft proposal for the international force in Gaza.



Israel has reportedly dropped its initial reservations under U.S. pressure, despite maintaining that the proposal does not guarantee lasting security for either Israel or a demilitarized Gaza.



According to the draft, the United States and other participating countries would receive a broad mandate to control and secure Gaza until the end of 2027, with the option to extend the mission.



The proposal states that the force would operate under unified command and that part of its transitional mission would be to prepare the Palestinian Authority to eventually govern the enclave, with key institutional reforms required.



The international force would also help secure Gaza’s borders with Egypt and Israel, stabilize the security environment in the territory, oversee disarmament, and dismantle Hamas’ and other armed groups’ military and offensive infrastructure to prevent them from regaining strength.



Additionally, the force would train and support Palestinian police forces, coordinate with relevant countries to ensure humanitarian corridors, and oversee the delivery of aid from organizations working with the United Nations—such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent—while preventing assistance from reaching groups suspected of militant ties.