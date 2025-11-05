News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
05-11-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel escalates security tensions in Gaza in an attempt to achieve its objectives, amid reports that around 200 Hamas fighters are trapped in Rafah tunnels in exchange negotiations over the return of Israeli soldiers’ bodies.
The escalation comes ahead of a U.N. Security Council session expected to discuss a U.S. draft resolution to establish an international force in Gaza, set to begin operations early next year.
In a security meeting dedicated to the issue, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly advised the political leadership to condition the return of the body of officer Hadar Goldin—held in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014—and the bodies of all soldiers captured during the October 7 attack, on Hamas members being allowed to emerge alive from the tunnels.
Zamir’s comments followed Israel’s rejection of Hamas’ demand to permit its fighters to leave the tunnels located within the “yellow line” area and move deeper into the enclave alongside civilians.
The escalation coincided with the disclosure of details from the U.S. draft proposal for the international force in Gaza.
Israel has reportedly dropped its initial reservations under U.S. pressure, despite maintaining that the proposal does not guarantee lasting security for either Israel or a demilitarized Gaza.
According to the draft, the United States and other participating countries would receive a broad mandate to control and secure Gaza until the end of 2027, with the option to extend the mission.
The proposal states that the force would operate under unified command and that part of its transitional mission would be to prepare the Palestinian Authority to eventually govern the enclave, with key institutional reforms required.
The international force would also help secure Gaza’s borders with Egypt and Israel, stabilize the security environment in the territory, oversee disarmament, and dismantle Hamas’ and other armed groups’ military and offensive infrastructure to prevent them from regaining strength.
Additionally, the force would train and support Palestinian police forces, coordinate with relevant countries to ensure humanitarian corridors, and oversee the delivery of aid from organizations working with the United Nations—such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent—while preventing assistance from reaching groups suspected of militant ties.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Operation
Gaza
Hamas
Hostages
War
UN
Next
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-22
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-22
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
0
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
3
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
6
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
7
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
8
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More