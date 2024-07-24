News
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 15:09
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Wednesday for a demilitarized and deradicalized post-war Gaza, laying out his vision for the narrow coastal territory devastated by nine months of war.
"Following our victory, with the help of regional partners, the demilitarization and deradicalization of Gaza can also lead to a future of security, prosperity and peace. That's my vision for Gaza," Netanyahu told US lawmakers.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
War
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
