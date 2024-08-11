News
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11 | 15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday asked mediators to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Last week, leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.
Israel said it would send negotiators to take part in the meeting. Hamas initially said it was studying the offer but has now hinted it may stay out of the new round of talks.
"The movement calls on the mediators to present a plan to implement what was agreed upon by the movement on July 2, 2024, based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution," Hamas said in a statement.
"The mediators should enforce this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people," the statement said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Hamas
Mediators
Negotiations
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
