Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11 | 15:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday asked mediators to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Last week, leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

Israel said it would send negotiators to take part in the meeting. Hamas initially said it was studying the offer but has now hinted it may stay out of the new round of talks.

"The movement calls on the mediators to present a plan to implement what was agreed upon by the movement on July 2, 2024, based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution," Hamas said in a statement.

"The mediators should enforce this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people," the statement said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Hamas

Mediators

Negotiations

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09

UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Hamas states mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41

Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11

UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Egypt: Israel lacks political will to end war in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

Iran prioritizes Gaza ceasefire, reserves right to respond to Haniyeh assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09

UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More