Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack

Germany on Friday condemned as "unacceptable" an Israeli settler attack on a village in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Authority said had killed one Palestinian and wounded another.



"We condemn the violence of extremist settlers," said the foreign ministry in Berlin on X.



"This violence is unacceptable; the attacks must stop immediately," it said. "Palestinians have a right to live in safety. Israel has an obligation to protect Palestinians in the West Bank."



AFP