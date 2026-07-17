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Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-07-2026 | 12:45
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Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight
Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike on Friday killed eight people near a market in a central part of the territory.
According to the civil defence agency, "eight individuals were killed" at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The territory's Al-Awda hospital confirmed receiving their bodies.
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Gaza health officials say five killed in Israeli airstrike
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