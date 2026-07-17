Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-07-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike near market kills eight

Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike on Friday killed eight people near a market in a central part of the territory.

According to the civil defence agency, "eight individuals were killed" at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The territory's Al-Awda hospital confirmed receiving their bodies.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza health officials say five killed in Israeli airstrike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-14

Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike on police station kills 8

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-05-26

Gaza health officials say five killed in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-03

Lebanese Army says soldier killed following Israeli airstrike near Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-24

Israeli strike on South Lebanon kills two: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-05-26

Gaza health officials say five killed in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-05-23

Israeli strike kills five Gaza police officers: Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-05-18

Israel PM confirms Gaza flotilla interception, says 'thwarting malicious scheme'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-05-13

Gaza envoy says Hamas not asked to 'disappear as a political movement' but must disarm

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-02

Zelensky asks US for licence to make Patriot missiles after strikes on Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-31

Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-11

Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster

LBCI
Middle East News
09:03

Iran strikes eastern Syria, in first such attack during current war

LBCI
World News
05:39

UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More