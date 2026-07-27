Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit

News Bulletin Reports
27-07-2026 | 13:00
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Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit
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Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal ahead of Trump summit

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has focused on Iran, saying the issue will be a key part of his upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli security officials have expressed growing concerns over the Lebanon file and the possibility that Washington could pressure Tel Aviv to carry out a unilateral withdrawal from southern Lebanon, even before Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

The concerns stem from talks between the two sides, during which Israeli officials heard U.S. indications that a withdrawal would be necessary, not only from Lebanon but also from Gaza.

The Israeli concerns have been accompanied by further attacks and shelling targeting more than 10 areas.

People close to Netanyahu say he will reject any withdrawal from the Yellow Line or from any other area that may be added to the pilot zones during his meeting with Trump. Netanyahu is also concerned that Trump may reject Israel’s attempt to participate in monitoring the pace of the Lebanese army’s operations in areas where it is deployed.

This is the situation regarding Lebanon. As for Iran, Israel remains firm on its conditions.

Between Iran and Lebanon, the Gaza file has returned to the forefront, with the “pilot zones” model being extended from southern Lebanon to the Gaza Strip.

After the Israeli Cabinet approved the entry of an international peacekeeping force into Gaza as part of Trump’s ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military insisted on remaining along the Yellow Line inside Gaza and monitoring the pilot zones where the international force is expected to deploy. Washington opposes this demand and considers it a condition that hinders the implementation of Trump’s agreement.

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